CDC report suggests child deaths in Gambia linked to consumption of made-in-India cough syrups

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

In October, the World Health Organization (WHO) had issued an alert stating that the four cough syrups being supplied to Gambia by the India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were of substandard quality and claimed that they were linked to the death of many children in Gambia.

A joint probe by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US and the Gambian health authorities has suggested a strong link between the death of many children in Gambia and the consumption of made-in-India cough syrups that were allegedly contaminated.

A CDC report released on Friday stated, "This investigation strongly suggests that medications contaminated with Diethylene Glycol [DEG] or Ethylene Glycol [EG] imported into the Gambia led to this Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) cluster among children." "Patients with DEG poisoning can experience a range of signs and symptoms, including altered mental status, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms; however, the most consistent manifestation is AKI, characterized by oliguria (low urine output) or anuria, progressing over 1-3 days to renal failure (indicated by elevated serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen)," read the report.

According to the CDC, they were contacted by Gambia's Ministry of Health (MoH) to assist in characterizing the illness (multiple cases of Acute Kidney Injury and deaths in children), describing the epidemiology, and identifying potential causal factors and their sources in August last year.