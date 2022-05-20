English
    CCPA issues notices to Ola, Uber for unfair trade practices

    PTI
    May 20, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST
    Uber (representative image)

    Consumer protection regulator CCPA on Friday said it has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights.

    "We have issued notices to both Ola and Uber. Most of the consumer complaints received in the last one year are related to the deficiency in services and other unfair trade practices," Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI.

    In a meeting held on May 10 with cab aggregators, the government had warned of strict action unless they improve their systems and redress rising consumer complaints.

    "We told them about the rising consumer complaints against their platforms. We gave them the statistics also. We have asked them to improve their system and redress the consumer complaints otherwise the competent authority will take strict action," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had said after the meeting.

    The meeting was attended by representatives of Ola, Uber, Meru, Rapido, and Jugnu. The authority has given 15-day time to reply.



