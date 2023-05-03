CCL CMD, P M Prasad recommended for the post of CIL Chairman

Coal India

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended the name of P M Prasad for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited, sources said on Wednesday.

Prasad is currently the chairman cum managing director of the Ranchi-based CIL arm - Central Coalfields Ltd.

Prasad was among seven officials interviewed for the post, the sources added.