    CCL CMD, P M Prasad recommended for the post of CIL Chairman

    Prasad is currently the chairman cum managing director of the Ranchi-based CIL arm - Central Coalfields Ltd.

    PTI
    May 03, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST
    The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has recommended the name of P M Prasad for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited, sources said on Wednesday.

    Prasad is currently the chairman cum managing director of the Ranchi-based CIL arm - Central Coalfields Ltd.

    The PESB on Wednesday recommended Polavarapu Mallikharjuna Prasad's name for the post of CIL chairman and managing director, the sources said.

    Prasad was among seven officials interviewed for the post, the sources added.

