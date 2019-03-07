App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCEA approves Phase-IIIA of the Mumbai urban transport project

The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 30,849 crore with completion cost at Rs 33,690 crore. The project is likely to be completed in five years, a statement from the government said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the prime minister, has approved Phase-IIIA of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project.

The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 30,849 crore with completion cost at Rs 33,690 crore. The project is likely to be completed in five years, a statement from the government said.

The project will be financed by the Centre and Maharashtra government, and will cover areas in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

The project will include procurement of 191 air-conditioned coaches, redevelopment of 19 stations, automatic doors and safety of commuters, the statement said.

This phase includes the Goregaon to Borivali:Harbour Line (7.08 km), Borivali to Virar: 5th and 6th Line (26 km), Kalyan-Asangaon: 4th Line (32 km), Kalyan-Badlapur: 3rd & 4th Line (14.05 km) and Kalyan Yard: Segregation of long distance and suburban rail traffic, it said.

"Seamless travel for long distance suburban passengers by extending and creating corridors. Improvement in passenger amenities, improved passenger movement at stations. Decongestion of entry and exit at the stations", the statement said, are the benefits of the project.

It will also include communication-based train control system on the CSMT-Panvel on Harbour and Trans Harbour lines of the Central Railway (72 km), CSMT-Kalyan line on the Central Railway (55 km) and Churchgate-Virar line on the Western Railway (59 Km).

The Mumbai suburban railway network of the central and western railways is 385-km. There are five corridors, two on the Western Railway, two on the Central Railway and one on the Harbour Line.

Everyday about 8 million people travel in the suburban sections in more than 3,000 trains.

There is severe overcrowding in the suburban trains and during peak hours, the number of passengers carried is more than four times the carrying capacity.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 10:01 pm

