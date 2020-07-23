CCD owner suicide case | Rs 4,000 crore missing from Coffee Day Enterprises books, probe reveals

A probe into the accounts of the Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) has revealed that VG Siddhartha, the owner of the Coffee Day group, died due to suicide due to his debt burden and not because he was hounded by income tax officials.

After the death of VG Siddhartha last year, the CDEL board had ordered a probe into the contents of his suicide note, which mentioned mounting debt and harassment by tax officials and lenders.

The investigation report, which may be submitted to the company’s board soon, gives a clean chit to tax officials and PE investors, trashing allegations that they may have pushed Siddhartha to take his own life. However, it is true that Siddhartha’s cash flows were greatly affected after the Income Tax Department had attached his shares.

While the report or its content have not been made public yet, The Economic Times reported that it will reveal details of the dubious transactions between Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates (MACEL) -- a private firm of the CCD owner -- and multiple group companies.

Many of these financial dealings are unlawful and as such the report findings have pointed at a hole of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in the books of the CDEL. As per the probe, funds were often routed to MACEL so that Siddhartha could service high-cost borrowings and buy back shares from investors. These transactions went unnoticed because Siddhartha alone was in charge of cash management and deployment of funds.