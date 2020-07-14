CBSE 10th result 2020: Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at board's official website cbseresults.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for Class 10 board exams on July 15. "The

results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Tuesday.



— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

Here are the websites where students can check CBSE 10th Result 2020:

http://cbseresults.nic.in/: This is a CBSE website for exam results. To check the results here, students need to log in using their roll number. The website is designed and hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC) e-counselling Division and the contents are provided by the CBSE. It archives result from 2004.

http://results.gov.in/: This is an alternate website to check the results of all exams held in India, including CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations.

CBSE has declared Class 12 result on Monday. This year the pass percentage is higher with an increase of 5.38 percent to 88.78 percent. The board, however, did not release the merit list for the class 12 examination.