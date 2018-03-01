CBSE to allow children with special needs to write board exams with laptops

However, the candidates will have to submit a certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner or qualified psychological consultant recommending use of a computer facility while also citing the grounds for the recommendation.
Children with special needs appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be able to use computer or laptops to write their exam from this year, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) approving the proposal, according to an official order.
The CBSE's Examination Committee in its recent meeting resolved to grant the additional concession for Candidates With Special Needs (CWSN) category from this year.