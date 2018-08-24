App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE slams reports, tweets on 'modern girl' definition; says it did not recommend the book

Parents have expressed their disapproval of the regressive ideas conveyed in the essay, writing collective letters to schools to ensure that the book is not included in the syllabus or kept in libraries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

CBSE has released a statement slamming tweets and media reports that criticised the board for an essay from a book by a private publisher meant for school children that had a controversial essay defining who is a 'modern girl'.

The board clarified that it has not recommended any such book, adding, that "any reference to CBSE in the reports in totally incorrect".

"It is clarified that CBSE does not publish books and nor does it recommend books by any private publishers to the affiliated schools. Therefore, any reference to CBSE in this context is baseless," read the statement.

The statement follows after tweets carrying pictures of an essay from a textbook called "Current School Essays and Letters" on a 'Modern Girl' went viral.

Here is the full statement:

CBSE Story

The pictures of the essay, written by Kolkata-based author Purabi Chakraborty, were originally shared by Kolkata-based Abhik Hazra, who spotted the essay in his cousin’s textbook.

The essay read that a modern girl is "too selfish to think about others and cares only about clothes and cosmetics".

"She is more a self-centered creature than a loving daughter or sympathetic sister. She is eager to enjoy life fully and so she does not want to miss any party, cinema show, concert, fashion parades and such outdoor activities. She talks and makes friendship with boys freely and easily," the essay says.

It adds, "It is true that parents are partly responsible for the self-centered nature of their daughters. A girl child should be guided on how to behave at home."

Some parents in Bengaluru among scores others on the social media had also expressed their disapproval of the regressive ideas conveyed in the essay, writing collective letters to schools to ensure that the book is not included in the syllabus or kept in libraries.

“I would be shocked if my child’s school has this book even in their library for reference's sake,” said Ranjitha Srivatsa, administrator of one such mothers’ group, told The New Indian Express.

The essay has also been criticised on social media.





The statement released by the CBSE says that the "Rule 15.1 (d) of the Affiliation-bye-laws of the Board clearly states that the school will

follow the syllabus on the basis of curriculum prescribed by NCERT/CBSE and textbooks published by NCERT or CBSE as far as practicable. It also states that the schools will exercise extreme care while selecting books of private publishers. The content must be scrutinized to preclude any objectionable content that hurts the feelings of any class, community, gender, religious group in society if prescribing books having such content, the school will have to take the responsibility of such content."

The statement while criticising the media reports over careless reportage informed that any claims regarding CBSE publications must be verified through the link http://cbseacademic.nic.in/publication_sqps.html available at Board’s official website www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

The story was updated today to include CBSE's statement.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:00 pm

