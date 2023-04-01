English
    CBSE sets up 16 centres for in-service training of teachers

    Each school should ensure that its teachers will participate in a minimum of 50 hours of CPD, as per the National Education Policy 2020.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has established 16 Centres of Excellence (COEs) in different parts of the country for in-service training of teachers. The centres are expected to help ensure teachers' continuous professional development (CPD).

    Each school should ensure that its teachers will participate in a minimum of 50 hours of CPD, as per the National Education Policy 2020. The CBSE by-laws also require teachers to take part in at least 25 hours of training programmes conducted by the Board annually, while the remaining hours can be completed through other sources arranged by the education departments of the respective states and union territories.

    “COEs conduct Training under two categories: Generic and Subject Specific. There are 23 training courses aligned with classes X and XII subjects while there are 22 generic courses ranging from Adolescent Education Program, Art Integration, Inclusive Education, Happy Classrooms, Cyber Safety and Security and more,” a CBSE statement said.

    With more and more government and public-private partnership (PPP) schools getting affiliated with CBSE, it is imperative for the board to handhold the teachers in these schools through this transition period by giving special training.

    (Inputs from ANI)

    first published: Apr 1, 2023 03:25 pm