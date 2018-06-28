CBSE results aftermath: Random deductions show marking scheme not followed, allege parents

Parents of students of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Chandigarh have taken the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the court after their children got unexpectedly low marks in English in Class XII board exams.

As per a report in The Times of India, the parents have now pointed out that all English papers with less marks were found to be checked by one examiner. They also said that the checking of the papers has been irresponsible, as there are many mistakes found.

A parent Nitin Jain claimed that the papers were not checked properly because the English paper wherein all students scored poorly is checked by the same person. A similar view was shared by Kreetika, sister of Abhiraj Verma, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, “We didn’t get to know exactly where the paper were sent to be checked, but the signature on the answer sheets matched.”

Most parents pointed out that the answers were not marked properly along with unnecessary deductions being made. Jain added, "In all questions worth 6 marks, the examiner had given 3, even when the answer was as per the marking scheme. It showed that the marks were given randomly.” Parents post checking the answer sheets, have applied for re-evaluation and they are expecting to see a rise in marks.

However, some parents couldn't file for re-evaluation as the answer sheets reached them 10 minutes before the deadline.

May 28 was the day when parents along with students of Class XII from the Chandigarh school, protested against CBSE’s marking in English subject.