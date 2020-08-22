CBSE releases Science and Maths teaching manuals for Classes 6 to 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a set of manuals to help Maths and Science teachers impart lessons to students of Class VI to Class X.

The ‘Teacher Energised Resource Manuals’, or TERM, were built with the help of the Central Square Foundation to help teachers "align their classroom transaction to build competencies".



The CBSE circular was shared by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on August 22.

He also said these manuals are "a must read for teachers teaching these subjects to familiarise themselves with Learning Outcomes based teaching and learning".

The circular read: “Each chapter of this resource manual corresponds to the respective chapters in the NCERT textbooks. The chapters have been built-up by concepts, linked to the NCERT Learning Outcomes, and, an attempt has been made to delineate Learning Objectives for each chapter. Every chapter has a set of assessment items and sample strategies for transaction of concepts, the CBSE circular mentioned.”