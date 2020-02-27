CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on February 28, 29 in Northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled on February 28 and 29 in the violence-hit North East Delhi and parts of East Delhi, officials said. The exam postponement announcement by the CBSE came for the third time this week due to communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law which has claimed 34 lives so far and left over 200 people injured.

"In view of a request received from the Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the exams scheduled for February 28 and 29 in North East Delhi and other affected areas stand cancelled. The next date for the affected students will be notified shortly," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"All exams in all centres across Delhi will be conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards," he said.

The board also announced that it will conduct fresh exams for students who have not been able to appear for the papers in other parts of the national capital due to the violence in northeast Delhi. It has also sought details of the students who failed to appear for exams due to the prevailing situation in the city.

"We have asked school principals to send the details to regional offices concerned of the CBSE of all such students of class 10, 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions. To reduce the stress on students, the board will conduct fresh exams for them. The next date of exam for the affected students will be notified shortly," he said.

"The board has maintained regular contact with the principals of all schools, especially in the affected areas, and it has been brought to the notice that some students residing in the affected areas have not been able to appear in exams outside the affected areas due to the situation prevailing in the city," Tripathi added.

Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.