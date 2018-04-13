App
Apr 13, 2018 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE paper leak: Bank officials arrested on charges of criminal negligence

The two bank officials, arrested along with a woman in connection with the Class 10 Mathematics paper leak, were nabbed on charges of criminal negligence, the police said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The accused have been identified as Sheru Ram (35), a branch manager of Union Bank of India, Om Prakash (58), head cashier of the bank and the 40-year-old woman, who had circulated hand-written question papers of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics via WhatsApp.

Last week, Rakesh Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar, all employees of DAV Centenary Public School in Una town, were arrested by the Crime Branch. The three men were arrested in connection with the economics paper leak case.

