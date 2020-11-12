CBSE Merit Scholarship 2020: Check eligibility criteria to apply for single girl child’s merit scholarship

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently inviting online applications for CBSE merit scholarships 2020. Under the initiative, the education board will help a single girl child complete her plus two studies.

Candidates eligible for the merit scholarship should have passed Class 10 board examinations from a CBSE-affiliated school.

Students who have secured 60 percent marks or more in the CBSE Class 10 board exams and are paying tuition fee of Rs 1,500 per month, will be eligible to apply for the scholarship.

The last day to submit the online applications for the scholarship is December 10. As for renewal candidates who need to submit the hard copy of the application form, the last date is December 28.

Interested girl students can check the eligibility criteria and other details for the CBSE merit scholarship by visiting the board’s official website.

The merit scholarship announcement was made by the education board on November 11 under two schemes, namely, the ‘CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies 2020’ and the ‘Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child Class 10 Pass awarded in 2019’.