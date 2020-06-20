CBSE looking at alternative method for evaluation of Class 12 students, skip exams this year: Report

CBSE may look at a special marking scheme or an alternative method for evaluation of Class 12 students to allow them to graduate meaning it may not hold the board exams in July says a report by The Indian Express.

The report says CBSE may offer students to take the proper board exams at a later date if they are unhappy with results under the alternate method of evaluation.

Quoting government sources, the report says that it may not be feasible to conduct the exams earlier announced between July 1 to July 15.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The urgency of the issue is because Class 12 students are due for admissions now into colleges where the process is dependent on exam evaluation and marking.

At the same time, as many as 19 states, such as Bihar, Telangana, Chhatisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala among others have already conducted Class 12 exams.

The report also quotes government officials as saying that such states will resume the admission process.

CBSE is currently in process of deciding on the alternate method of evaluation even as it has been amid discussions with the HRD ministry over the plan.

Exams of many core subjects including Business Studies, Computer Science(Old and New), Geography, Hindi(Core) among others are pending.

Parents had approached the Supreme Court earlier to scrap the exams after which the Board had to decide on holding the exams in July.

The government, however, will only postpone and not scrap the national entrance tests including JEE(Main), JEE(Advanced) and NEET.