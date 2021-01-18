CBSE, JEE, NEET exams | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asks students not to panic or take stress amid COVID-19

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

As Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed students of Kendra Vidyalaya (KV) on Monday, 18 January, he reassured them not to panic and take stress for the upcoming CBSE board exams.

The minister was questioned by a student in a live session about traveling to the exam centre in the COVID times. Answering his question, Mr Pokhriyal said that the Centre had successfully conducted NEET 2020 when the situation was even more serious. Hence students need not worry about 'the fears surrounding exams and must appear for their papers without any tension.'

When it comes to competitive exams like JEE & NEET, the Education Minister has reiterated that students will only have to study from the reduced syllabi for these exams.

"The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE board syllabus 2021 such as (Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)). The questions will only be asked from that portion", said the minister, as quoted by NDTV.

Along with exam related discussion, Mr. Pokhriyal also spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) & reopening of schools. The KVs will be reopened in a phased manner allowing students to attend either online or offline classes.