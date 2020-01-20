App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE issues admit cards for 2020 class 10 and class 12 board exams

CBSE will conduct the class XII board examination between February 15 and March 30. For students of class X, the examination will be held between February 15 and March 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards for the upcoming class X and class XII board examinations.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website cbse.nic.in.

Here's how you can download the admit card.

- Visit the official website cbse.nic.in

- Click the link 'Admit Card and Achool LOC for Board Examination 2020' that will be present on the homepage.

admit card
- Enter your details and log in.

- Download the admit card.

For the direct link to the admit card page, click here.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #CBSE #Central Board of Secondary Education #India

