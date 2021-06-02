CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams cancelled: What’s next for state board students?

Representative image | PC-Shutterstock

CBSE and ISC Class 12 board exams for 2021 have been cancelled in the wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

The Class 12 exam cancellation decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this, 1.2 million CBSE students and close to 90,000 ISC students will be marked through a new assessment scheme prepared by their respective boards.

However, for several million students across state boards like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, among others, the uncertainty is far from over.

The state governments have neither taken a decision on cancellation nor have they announced alternative dates.

Assam

The Assam government had announced in May 27 that it will be holding Class 10 and 12 exams in July 2021. The state said it was not in favour of cancellation of exams, considering its importance in higher education.

Though CBSE has cancelled the Class 12 exams, Assam hasn't yet cancelled its state board exams.

Andhra Pradesh



The state is not for the cancellation of the final year board exams. Though Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to be held in May 2021, they were postponed.

It is likely that the state will release the final schedule for the Class 12 board exams in the next one week. The exams could be scheduled in July 2021.

Chhattisgarh



The board exam (online) for Class 12 students began on June 1. Students are given question papers and answer sheets at the exam centres.

Students have to either physically visit the exam centre and submit the answer sheets in five days, or they would be marked absent. The exam can be written at home.

Gujarat

The government took a sudden decision to cancel Class 12 board exams even though it had already released the timetable. The exams were to be held between July 1 and 16 for 6,83,000 students across state board schools.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani had stated in May 2021 that cancellation of exams is not feasible and holding physical exams is in the best interest of the students. But after the CBSE decision, Gujarat, too, decided to cancel exams.

Haryana

In the wake of the CBSE decision, Haryana has also decided to cancel the Class 12 exams by the state board.

Maharashtra

The state is likely to announce a decision on the Class 12 board exams by the first week of June 2021. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that a decision will be taken at the earliest and the government will keep the interest of students in mind.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on June 1, welcomed the decision of PM Modi to cancel the CBSE Class 12 exam.

Punjab

Punjab is considering a shorter examination schedule, under which tests will be held at physical centres for only three compulsory subjects across all streams. A final decision could be announced in the next 5-7 days.

Tamil Nadu

The state is in favour of conducting the Class 12 board exams. However, no final decision is taken on the dates. The timetable could be released by June 10.

The state board is likely to opt for an online examination, and students can attempt the papers at home and upload the answer sheets on the website or send them by post.

Uttar Pradesh



The state is undecided on holding or cancelling the board exams for Class 10 and 12. Since 5.6 million students write the exams every year, the state is planning to wait till the second week of July 2021 to take a decision. This is part of a wait-and-watch approach by the state.

The cancellation decision would be taken on the basis of the prevailing COVID-19 cases at that time.

West Bengal



While the state was to announce its decision on the board exams for 2021 on June 2, this meeting has been deferred. It is likely that a final call on the exams will be taken by June 7.

The plan was to hold the examinations in June 2021. Originally slated to be held in February and March, the announcement of the exam dates were postponed in the wake of the assembly elections.