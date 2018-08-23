App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE, ICSE textbook defines 'modern girl' as 'too selfish, cares only about clothes and make-up'

Parents have expressed their disapproval of the regressive ideas conveyed in the essay, writing collective letters to schools to ensure that the book is not included in the syllabus or kept in libraries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

A "modern girl" is "too selfish to think about others and cares only about clothes and cosmetics", says an essay in a textbook meant for ICSE and CBSE students.

The essay, written by Kolkata-based author Purabi Chakraborty, is part of a textbook called "Current School Essays and Letters".

"She is more a self-centered creature than a loving daughter or sympathetic sister. She is eager to enjoy life fully and so she does not want to miss any party, cinema show, concert, fashion parades and such outdoor activities. She talks and makes friendship with boys freely and easily," the essay says.

related news

Pictures of the essay were originally shared by Kolkata-based Abhik Hazra, who spotted the essay in his cousin’s textbook.

The writer also highlights the role of parents and other family members in a modern girl’s upbringing.

"It is true that parents are partly responsible for the self-centered nature of their daughters. A girl child should be guided on how to behave at home."

Some parents in Bengaluru have expressed their disapproval of the regressive ideas conveyed in the essay, writing collective letters to schools to ensure that the book is not included in the syllabus or kept in libraries.

When contacted, a few schools in the city said the textbook is a part of their syllabus, while others said it is in their libraries as a reference book, The New Indian Express reports.

“I would be shocked if my child’s school has this book even in their library for reference's sake,” said Ranjitha Srivatsa, administrator of one such mothers’ group, told The New Indian Express.

The essay has also been criticized on social media.




First Published on Aug 23, 2018 06:10 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.