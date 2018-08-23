CBSE, ICSE textbook defines 'modern girl' as 'too selfish, cares only about clothes and make-up'

Moneycontrol News

A "modern girl" is "too selfish to think about others and cares only about clothes and cosmetics", says an essay in a textbook meant for ICSE and CBSE students.

The essay, written by Kolkata-based author Purabi Chakraborty, is part of a textbook called "Current School Essays and Letters".

"She is more a self-centered creature than a loving daughter or sympathetic sister. She is eager to enjoy life fully and so she does not want to miss any party, cinema show, concert, fashion parades and such outdoor activities. She talks and makes friendship with boys freely and easily," the essay says.

Pictures of the essay were originally shared by Kolkata-based Abhik Hazra, who spotted the essay in his cousin’s textbook.

The writer also highlights the role of parents and other family members in a modern girl’s upbringing.

"It is true that parents are partly responsible for the self-centered nature of their daughters. A girl child should be guided on how to behave at home."

Some parents in Bengaluru have expressed their disapproval of the regressive ideas conveyed in the essay, writing collective letters to schools to ensure that the book is not included in the syllabus or kept in libraries.

When contacted, a few schools in the city said the textbook is a part of their syllabus, while others said it is in their libraries as a reference book, The New Indian Express reports.

“I would be shocked if my child’s school has this book even in their library for reference's sake,” said Ranjitha Srivatsa, administrator of one such mothers’ group, told The New Indian Express.



Wow this is not parody. The definition of a "modern girl" in a school essay book, via @mtanmay from the wall of Abhik Hazra. Modern girls are apparently "self-centred creatures".

— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 20, 2018

The essay has also been criticized on social media.



What a disgusting definition of modern girl! Students should unlearn this if already they have learned from the book.
— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 21, 2018





My God! The writer fails to completely understand what a modern girl is capable of doing! Such narrow view of the women world. Pathetic.

— Rajesh Rajgor (@rajeshrajgor) August 22, 2018



Such an insightful article on 'modern girl'. It's so inspiring to see that women having any kind of ambition,wishes or in general a life makes them 'self centred'. This is what we teach our kids&then wonder why are we so misogynistic as a society.
— Kamayani Vyas (@k4ms) August 20, 2018


