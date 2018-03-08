App
Mar 08, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE extends NEET application deadline till March 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today extended the last date for submitting application for the national medical entrance exam-NEET till March 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The last date to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was today.

The announcement by CBSE comes in wake of the Supreme Court's decision to allow alternative IDs for registration besides Aadhaar which was earlier made mandatory by the board.

"The deadline for application has been extended to March 12, 2018 till 5.30 PM. The candidates may submit online fees up to March 13 till 11.50 PM," a senior official said.

The exam for admission to medical colleges across the country will be held on May 6.

