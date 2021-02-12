MARKET NEWS

CBSE extends Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 registration deadline for private candidates

The registration deadline for private CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021 candidates has been extended and those who have not applied yet can visit the education board’s official website at cbse.gov.in to register online.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the application for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 for private candidates from February 22 to February 25.

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 10, 12 board exams detailed schedule announced


The CBSE notification read: “As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE’s website."

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here's how to register for Class 10, 12 private students and other details

The CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The class 12 CBSE board examinations 2021 will be conducted in two shifts to ensure maximum subjects are covered in the shortest time. As compared to 2020’s CBSE boards timetable which was held over 45 days, the CBSE boards 2021 timetable reveals all the exams will be conducted over just 39 days.

The education board has clarified that sufficient gap has been provided between exams on main subjects so that students get enough time to prepare.

Additionally, in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the CBSE board exams syllabus 2021 has been reduced significantly -- by 30 percent -- to make up for the loss of academic hours.

The results of the CBSE 2021 board exams will be announced by July 15, 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CBSE Board Exams #CBSE Board Exams 2021
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:53 pm

