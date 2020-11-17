CBSE exam fees update: SC dismisses plea seeking waiver of class 10, 12 exam fees due to COVID-19

The Supreme Court on November 17 dismissed a plea seeking exemption from CBSE exam fee for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

Advocate Alok Aggarwal appearing for the petitioners said that the CBSE was only charging Rs 375 from Class X students and Rs 600 from Class XII students.

The fee now stands at Rs 1,500 for students after a revision in late 2019. Petitioners sought that the apex court direct the authorities to accept lower fees in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

He added that a representation was made on this matter to CBSE and that it was rejected.

However, Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the SC can issue directions on this matter and that the affected parties should approach the authorities directly.

In October 2020, Delhi High Court had issued a notice to CBSE seeking its reply on the fee hike issue. This was in response to a petition seeking a permanent solution to the fee hike matter amidst COVID-19.

This petition had also added that the Delhi government must step in to resolve the matter since many students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds wouldn't be able to afford the new exam fees.