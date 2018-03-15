App
Mar 15, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE denies paper leak; says will approach police against 'fake' news

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBSE denied allegations of a paper leak of its Class 12 Accountancy examination, asserting that all seals were found intact in the examination centres.

The board also said that it has approached the police against those spreading "false" news.

The development comes after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted this morning about the complaints received by him in this regard.

"Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE," he said on Twitter.

"Swift action must be taken so that hard-working students don't suffer due to the negligence of CBSE," he added.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, had directed officers of the Directorate of Education (DoE) to lodge a complaint with the CBSE.

A senior CBSE official, however, said, "There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres. However, at a local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam".

"The board has decided to take strict action against such activities. An FIR is being lodged," the official said.

Police officials, however, said they have not received any complaint yet.

