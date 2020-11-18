PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: All eyes on CBSE after Gujarat, Maharashtra boards postpone exams

In October, CBSE hinted that the board exams may be postponed by 45-60 days in 2021 based on the situation. It is expected that the CBSE and CISCE will make an official announcement regarding postponed board exams very soon.

Moneycontrol News

After Maharashtra and Gujarat state boards decide to postpone the state board exams, all eyes are on CBSE now. It is expected that CBSE will also make an official announcement for postponing the CBSE board exams with many schools still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year in November, the datesheet for the CBSE board exams are announced but this year it is not announced yet. It is expected that the CBSE board exams 2021 will be held in may and the official CBSE datesheet is expected to be announced soon. The education ministry would also most likely make an announcement regarding the academic calendar 2020-21.

Maharashtra and Gujarat boards have already started to make announcements regarding their plans for board exams 2021. Maharashtra board exams 2021 for both classes 10 and 12 would be impossible to conduct before May 2021, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed.

Many states could even be waiting for an official announcement from CBSE before they make decisions regarding their state board exams.

The Gujarat state government decided to hold the GSEB board exams 2021 in May instead of February-March. Board exams 2021 may soon be postponed by Uttar Pradesh and Telangana as well.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:18 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

