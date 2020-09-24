CBSE Compartment Exams: SC disposes matter as CBSE says exam results by October 10

The Supreme Court today accepted the steps listed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure that students writing compartment examinations are able to secure college admissions.

CBSE told the SC that the Class XII Compartment exam results will be declared on or before October 10.

UGC said in its counter affidavit that the body has already finalised the guidelines for admission taking into account the delay in conducting the CBSE Class XII Compartment Exam 2020.

The bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar then accepted these submissions and disposed of the matter saying that the grievances have been addressed.

On September 22, SC had said that UGC and CBSE must coordinate on declaring the results for the CBSE Compartment Exams and the cut-off date for college admissions.

This hearing was in response to a petition filed to offer provisional admission to students in universities.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vivel Tankha said that if students finish their CBSE Compartment Exam by September 29 but are unable to get admission to colleges, then their efforts will be futile. He added that CBSE should declare the results as early as possible.

An alternate academic calendar for colleges has already been released by the UGC. The new calendar takes into account COVID-19 linked delays in examination and the subsequent delays in results declaration at higher secondary level.

The semester for first-year students enrolling into undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin on November 1. The session that typically begins in July across colleges had to be delayed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Grants Commission has approved the guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate students of the universities for the Session 2020-21.

This means that the admission process for all the colleges across the country will have to be completed by October 31.