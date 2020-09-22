CBSE Compartment Exam: Supreme Court says CBSE, UGC must coordinate on results, admissions

The Supreme Court today said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) must coordinate on declaring the results for the CBSE Compartment Exams and the cut-off date for college admissions.

Both these entities have to file their responses by September 24. SC will take up this matter for hearing on September 24.

This hearing was in response to a petition filed to offer provisional admission to students in universities.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vivel Tankha said that if students finish their CBSE Compartment Exam by September 29 but are unable to get admission to colleges, then their efforts will be futile. He added that CBSE should declare the results as early as possible.

To this, CBSE responded saying it will take 3-4 weeks to declare the results. The CBSE Compartment Exams will be held between September 22 and 29.

Justice AM Khanwilkar said during the hearing that the compartment candidates should also be accommodated during the college admission process. The matter will be heard after CBSE and UGC present their views.

A total of 87,651 students from CBSE Class XII and 1,50,198 students from CBSE Class X have been put in the compartment category. This means that these students have failed in one of the five main subjects in their board examination.