Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Compartment Exam: SC to hear matter next on September 14

Petitioners sought provisional admission for students who have been put in the compartment category by CBSE for failing in one of the five main papers in the Class X, XII board exams.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court will next hear the matter on the CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 on September 14. This matter pertains to a petition filed in the apex court seeking special relief for students amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

During the hearing on September 10, senior advocate Vivek Tankha said that CBSE must ask the universities to grant admissions on a provisional basis so that students in the compartment category do not lose an academic year.

However, Justice AM Khanwilkar said that it would not be viable to issue a notice to all universities with respect to provisional admission for students. The apex court also said that the petitioners must make the Union of India a part of this matter and including only certain states is not proper.

Close

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 for Class X and XII.

The compartment exam for CBSE Class X will be held on September 22, 23, 25, 26 and 28. The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class XII compartment exam will be conducted on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30.

A total of 87,651 students from CBSE Class XII and 1,50,198 students from CBSE Class X have been put in the compartment category. This means that these students have failed in one of the five main subjects in their board examination.

Also Read: CBSE releases date of compartment exam for Class X, XII

In August, SC had disposed of student petitions seeking a cancellation of the CBSE Compartment Exam 2020. The compartment exams of CBSE Class X and XII are scheduled to be held in September.

However responding to another plea, the apex on September 4 asked CBSE to file its reply stating the procedure for conducting CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 by September 7.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 11:48 am

