CBSE Compartment Exam: SC asks CBSE to file reply by September 7

The Supreme Court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to file its reply stating the procedure for conducting CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 by September 7.

CBSE has to file its reply stating details of the compartment exam and how it will be conducted amidst the COVID-19 situation. This matter will come for hearing on September 10.

The apex court was responding to a petition that said that it would not be safe for CBSE to conduct the examination amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and that all the students should be passed.

A total of 87,651 students from CBSE Class XII and 1,50,198 students from CBSE Class X have been put in the compartment category. This means that these students have failed in one of the five main subjects in their board examination.

In August, SC had disposed of student petitions seeking a cancellation of the CBSE Compartment Exam 2020. The compartment exams of CBSE Class X and CBSE Class XII are scheduled to be held in September 2020. However, it said that the petitioners can challenge the notification by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE had said on August 12 that the schools have to submit the list of candidates who will be appearing for the compartment exam. The education board had also said that the compartment exam dates will be announced soon. These compartment exams will be held in physical examination centres.

Student petitioners cited that several state governments had cancelled the compartment exam to seek a similar directive from SC on CBSE.