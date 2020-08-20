CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: SC disposes students’ plea to cancel exams; allows challenging CBSE notification

The Supreme Court has disposed of student petitions seeking a cancellation of the CBSE Compartment Exam 2020. The compartment exams of CBSE Class X and CBSE Class XII are scheduled to be held in September 2020. However, it said that the petitioners can challenge the notification by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said that the petitioners have the freedom to challenge the CBSE notification of July 2020 that had announced the compartment exams for students who have failed in one of the five main subjects.

While the exact dates are yet to be announced, CBSE has released the application forms to apply for the compartment exams that will be held in September 2020.

The petitioners told SC that the compartment exam must be cancelled in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Advocate Shakti Pandey said during the SC hearing that CBSE must release the exam dates in case it is not able to cancel the compartment exams.

Also Read: SC advocate writes to PMO to postpone JEE/NEET exams

The All India Students Association had also written to education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank citing safety concerns due to COVID-19 and sought that the CBSE compartment exams be cancelled. This body in its August 14 letter had demanded that students who have failed in one or two subjects be passed by CBSE after giving them grace marks.

CBSE had said on August 12 that the schools have to submit the list of candidates who will be appearing for the compartment exam. The education board had also said that the compartment exam dates will be announced soon. These compartment exam will be held in physical examination centres.

Student petitioners had cited that several state governments have cancelled the compartment exam to seek a similar directive from SC on CBSE.