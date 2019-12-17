App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBSE classes 10, 12 exams in 2020 to begin on February 15

While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020, the board announced on December 17.

While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 10:01 pm

tags #CBSE #Current Affairs #India

