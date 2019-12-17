CBSE classes 10, 12 exams in 2020 to begin on February 15

While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination for classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, 2020, the board announced on December 17.While the exams for class 12 will end on March 30, those for class 10 will end on March 20.LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 10:01 pm