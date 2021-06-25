Students not satisfied with assessment will get option to give CBSE Class 12 exam in August, says Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today said that students who were to give their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Board Exam in 2021 will get an option to give their exams in August if there are not satisfied with the assessment scheme.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled on June 2 due to the rising COVID-19 cases. Every year, close to 1.2 million students appear for CBSE Class XII examinations across the country.

Addressing students through an audio address, Nishank said that students need to worry about their marksheet. He was unable to conduct a live video session with students since he is recovering from COVID-19.

He expressed relief at the June 2 decision of a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the government scrapped the CBSE Class 12 Board exam for 2021 in the wake of COVID-19.

"CBSE has brought out the assessment scheme and the Supreme Court has also accepted it. I am aware that there are concerns among students about whether performance will be adequately marked. I would like to categorically state that your performance will be given importance in the assessment," he added.

However, he also added that the safety and health for students was the number one priority right now.

On June 17, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told the Supreme Court (SC) it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12 to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021. The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India amidst the second wave.

Students who are not satisfied with this assessment scheme will be allowed to appear for the examinations at a later date when it is conducive.