CBSE class 12 results declared, 92.71% students pass exam

Jul 22, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared its class 12 results in which 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said.

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

For theory papers, 30 pc weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 pc weightage has been given to second term marks. "For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms, a board official said.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:44 am
