CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results 2020 released on cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE compartment exam results 2020 for Class 12 students on October 9. A total of 59.43 percent students cleared the CBSE compartment exams 2020.

Students who had appeared for the CBSE compartment exams can check their results at the official website of the education board -- cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The marksheets or results memos will be available through digilockers.

As many as 1,16,125, CBSE Class 12 students had registered for the compartment exams 2020, of which 1,05,847 appeared for the exams that were conducted from September 22 to 30. A total of 52,211 candidates cleared the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams.

Class 12 students of 10,268 CBSE schools had appeared for the compartment exams 2020, for which 1,239 examination centres were arranged, to ensure adequate social distancing given the exams for held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

How to check the CBSE Class 12th compartment result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of CBSE -- cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number.

Step 4: Your CBSE 12class compartment exam result 2020 will appear on the screen.