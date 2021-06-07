CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Pending practicals, internal assessment to be conducted online
CBSE has said that schools have time till June 28 to upload the marks for these exams. The final marksheet will be issued on the basis of this performance.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to conduct the remaining practical exams and internal assessment for Class 12 board exam students only online. Schools have to upload the marks by June 28.
In a circular to schools, CBSE said that the internal examiner would have to share the virtual exam date well in advance to the students. Here, an on-screen photograph of each student has to be taken during the viva voce (oral exam) will be taken by the examiners.
Earlier, schools were asked to submit the marks of practicals and internal assessment by June 11. Due to this, several schools had asked Class 12 students to physically come to the premises for giving these tests.
On June 2, the government scrapped the CBSE Class 12 Board exam for 2021. This exam held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19.
This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was absent for the meeting since he was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for post COVID-29-related complications.
It was also decided that like in 2020, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.