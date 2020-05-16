CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released on May 18 after delay due to 'technical aspects'

After making an announcement about the release of datesheets for CBSE Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th today at 5 PM, Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal informed through a tweet later that the datesheets will be now released on May 18.

The delay has been attributed to some 'additional technical aspects.'

is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalising the datesheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.



— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

The minister tweeted the clarification:

Earlier on May 8, the Minister had announced that the exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

Since March 16, schools and other academic institutions have been directed to remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Months between February to May are busy as academic institutions conduct term-ending examinations and entrance exams for admissions.