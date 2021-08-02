Will CBSE Class 10 results be announced today? Find out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites. (Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results this week. However, some media reports have suggested that results will not be declared today, August 2.

CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, on July 30, told ANI that the results could be expected next week.

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," Bhardwaj said, as quoted by the news agency.

The CBSE Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app.