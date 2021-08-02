MARKET NEWS

Will CBSE Class 10 results be announced today? Find out

CBSE announced the Class 12 result on July 30.

August 02, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites. (Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results this week. However, some media reports have suggested that results will not be declared today, August 2.

CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, on July 30, told ANI that the results could be expected next week.

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," Bhardwaj said, as quoted by the news agency.

The CBSE Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app.

The CBSE had announced the Class 12 result on July 30. This year 99.37 percent students have passed the exam. Girls have outshined boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 99.67 percent while that of the boys it is 99.13 percent.
