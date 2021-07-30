CBSE Class 10 2021 results likely to be announced next week, says exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj

Representational image

The CBSE Class 10 result date is expected to be announced by next week, board official said.

According to news agency ANI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the results can be expected next week.

"We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week," Bhardwaj said.

It was earlier announced by CBSE that the Class 10 results 2021 will be uploaded on the website between July 20 and July 25.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app.

According to previous years’ trends, Class 12 results were announced first, and Class 10 after a day or two. Earlier in the day, CBSE announced the class 12 result today at cbseresults.nic.in.