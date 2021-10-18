MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBSE Class 10, 12 term exams date sheet released; check details

The Class 10 exams will be held from November 30 to December 11, whereas, the Class 12 exams have been scheduled from December 1-22.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 09:49 PM IST
Representative image


The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on October 18 released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 term exams.

The exams will be conducted in offline mode, the CBSE said, adding that the examination timings will start from 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am, in view of the winter season.

Schedule for Class 10 exams

The first paper - Social Science - for Class 10 students has been scheduled on November 30. The second exam, of Science subject, will be held on December 2.

Home Science, Mathematics and Computer Application have been scheduled on December 3, 4 and 8, respectively.

Hindi (course A and B) and English (language A and literature) examinations for Class 10 students have been scheduled on December 9 and 11, respectively.

Schedule for Class 12 exams


The first exam, of Sociology, for Class 12 students will be held on December 1. This will be followed by English Core (on December 3), Mathematics (December 6), Physical Education (December 7), Business Studies (December 8), Geography (December 9) and Physics (December 10).

Psychology will be held on December 11, Accountancy on December 13, Chemistry on December 14, Economics on December 15, Hindi (Elective and Core) on December 16, Political Science on December 17 and Biology on December 18.

The examination for History subject will be held on December 19, Information Prac. and Computer Science have been scheduled on December 21 and Home Science on December 22.

The second term exams for Class 10 and 12 students are expected to be held in March-April.

Unlike the previous academic years, the CBSE decided to conduct two term exams instead of a single board exam. The syllabus has been equally divided for the two exams, and the marks scored in both will carry an equal weightage in the final marksheet.

“This is done to increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session,” CBSE had said in July.
