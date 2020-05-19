App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2020: Remaining papers to be held at students' own schools, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

"Students need to travel to other test centres. They will be able to give their board examinations for the remaining papers in their own school," he said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The remaining examinations for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for Class 10 and 12, 2020 will be held at the the individual schools where students belong to, instead of an external test centre.

in an interaction with students which was aired on on DD News, Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said  this decision has been taken considering the situation in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Students need to travel to other test centres. They will be able to give their board examinations for the remaining papers in their own school. These schools will ensure adequate social distancing," he said.

Also Read: Check the new datesheets for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams

Typically, board examinations are held at designated test centres for students. This is to ensure minimum biases from schools for their students and to enable independent external invigilators to monitor the examination process.

Nishank also answered student queries related to online education, final examinations in universities as well as fee increases.

Online education to be more prolific

The HRD minister said that online learning would be more prolific across India even after the COVID-19 led lockdown is lifted.

"We have multiple channels including the Diksha application and E-Paathshala platforms to impart quality education to students more efficiently," he added.

Nishank explained that the Swayam Prabha channels have also been helpful in enabling better access to education content.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on May 17 said that the Swayam Prabha platform would have 12 more channels for offering educational content across India.

There are three channels under Swayam Prabha so far. The Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of educational programmes on 24/7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite.

Talking about the education initiatives announced under Atmanirbhar Bharat Package, Nishank said that the digital education initiative for students called PM e-Vidya will be beneficial for students.

Here, there will be an earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel).

Going forward, apart from the DTH channel and online learning platforms, the HRD minister said that radio could also be used as a medium to impart education.

Fee increase amidst Coronavirus

As far as fee increases in schools are concerned, Nishank said that the respective state governments have been engaging with the schools to find a solution.

“When it comes to IITs, NITs and IIITs, MHRD had requested these institutes to not opt for a fee hike this year. In schools as well, the state governments could request for deferment of any proposed fee hikes this year. Further, schools could be advised to not collect fees in bulk for three months at one go,” he added.

Parents across India are complaining about fee hikes in schools despite no physical classes being held. Economic uncertainty including pay cuts and job losses have also made it tougher for parents to pay higher fees.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 19, 2020 08:11 pm

