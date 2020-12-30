CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 date sheet announcement date, time and other details

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' will announce the the dates of CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Examination on December 31, 2020 at 6 pm.



Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/dIuRzfebIU

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 30, 2020

"Dear students & parents! I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31," the education minister posted on his official twitter handle.

The date sheet for the CBSE 10th & 12th is supposed to be available for download on the official website of CBSE cbse.nic.in from December 31, 2021 onwards, which is soon after the education minister's announcement.

It is expected that the Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 can be released after the announcement of the date sheet.

CBSE board exam 2021 will be held as per the reduced syllabus.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials had earlier said that the board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online. The officials had also said that if students were unable to sit for practical examinations in classes before the exams, other alternatives would be explored.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here's how to register for Class 10, 12 private students and other details

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, had said that the board has no plans to delay board exam 2021 and it will be held in February-March as usual. He had added that this year there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year due to the COVID-19 situation and academic loss.

Although the education board has no plans to postpone the board exams in 2021, the detection of a new strain of the novel coronavirus has left students worried.

In 2020, most board and competitive exams had to be postponed by months due to COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic also affected academics greatly as classes were held completely online with minor exceptions being made in the past few months.