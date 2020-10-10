CBSE, CISCE may delay board exams to April-May, cut syllabus for Class 10, 12 further

The two national boards, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), are mulling to cut further the syllabus of classes 10 and 12 board examination 2021.

As per reports, the boards are considering cutting the syllabus to 50 percent or even thinking of extending the academic year and delaying Board Exams 2021 by 2 months.

In July, there was already a reduction in syllabus by 25 percent by CBSE, CISCE and other State Boards. Online classes are in process and schools in large parts of the country are shut.

Under unlock 5.0, permission to reopen schools from October 15 has been granted. Raising concerns for the national boards, many states have also decided against reopening the schools just yet.

However, the decision in regards to the academic year would be taken only after direction from the centre. After assessing the situation, CBSE and CISCE both would take the final call on reduction of syllabus or shifting board examinations.