CBSE Board Exams 2021: Here's how to register for Class 10, 12 private students and other details

The registration process for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 private students ends of December 9 on the board's official website cbse.nic.in. The registration process for the private students started from October 24 and the last date was November 21.

However, as per the new notification, for students who did not apply earlier, the CBSE has decided to extend the application date i.e. from December 5 to December 9.

The board also announced that correction in data to be made by students who have already submitted the form is from December 10 to December 14.

As per the new notification, the application fees for the Class 10/12 private students will be Rs 2000 extra in addition to the fees prescribed.

This year the submission of forms for examination has been become fully online. Accordingly, it is informed that hard copy of the form will not be sent to CBSE except following category of candidates: -

1. Women candidate who is a bonafide resident of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and has attained the age for appearing in Class X.

2. Physically Handicapped candidates who are bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and has attained the age for appearing in Class X on producing reasonable evidence of having difficulty to attend normal institutions.

Here's how to register for the Class 10/12 private students:

Visit CBSE official site – cbse.nic.in where options will be shown as "Compartment", "Improvement", "Failure" or "Additional Subject".

Enter the Board examination number where you need to enter the five-digit "School Number" along with the "Center Number" and select your standard as 10th/12th

Proceed and pay the examination fees.

Check the particulars filled in the form and then click on the "Submit" button.

Take the printout of the submitted form for further reference.

For more detailed information 0n the registration Class 10 and Class 12 , students are requested to click on the link.

Here are some of the important points for the students:

While submitting the application form, details in respect of students who have appeared in the Board’s examination held in 2020 examination will be auto-generated in the online system and will be visible to the applicant. Candidates of 2019 or before will need to submit the details on the online application/portal.

If a student makes wrong entries in his/her application form or gives false statements or produces false documents, his/her form shall be rejected, the fee paid shall be forfeited and such candidates shall be considered to have used unfair practices and dealt with accordingly.

For the Examination - 2021, the examination centre will be allotted as per the choice filled in the online form.

Students who complete the online entry of the application but do not pay the fees by the last date, his/her application will be rejected without any notice.

Important note for students making corrections:

Candidates can make the correction online in all fields. The applicant will be able to apply only for subjects that are auto-generated in the system.

Fresh (New) Roll Number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2021.

In no case, the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year's Roll Number.

Subject codes should be chosen correctly.

The fresh application shall be accepted ONLY WITH LATE FEE.

Details of Candidate's Name, Father's/Guardian's name, Mother's name etc. will be auto-generated in the online system in respect of those who have appeared in the Board's examination held in 2020. Candidates for 2019 examination (or before) will need to fill in the details on the online application form.

Put the correct combination of your Roll number, School number and Centre number (as given in your mark sheet) of Board Examination, wherever available. In case the wrong details will be filled, the application will be processed, and an error message will be displayed.

Students need to upload scanned jpg files of their Photo and signature not exceeding 40 KB in size.

For candidates of Class X, Internal Assessment marks obtained in the previous examination will be carried over and the candidates of Class XII, the practical marks will carry forward.

The CBSE has also confirmed that Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online. A top board official has said that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams will be held in February-March like every year.