CBSE Board Exams 2021| Exam schedule for Class 10, 12 to be announced on February 2

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also announced that the CBSE will digitalise the records of the students for last 45 years.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank


The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on January 28.

The education minister also announced that the CBSE will digitalise the records of the students for last 45 years.

Earlier on December 31, he had announced dates for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams which will begin on May 4 and will continue till June 10, 2021. The practical exams will begin on March 1. The results will be declared by July 15.

Earlier, the CBSE board had also clarified that the 2021 board exams will be conducted in written mode.

The board used to issue admit cards to students through school, but this year it will be released online as is done for private students. So, schools will generate a user ID and password for each student and release the admit card with digital signatures of the principal/authorised person.

Close

Due to the lockdown and schools moving online, the CBSE has cut the 2021 board exam syllabus for Class 10 and 12 by 33 percent.

Every year, close to 1.5 million students write the CBSE Class 12 board examinations and 1.8 million students appear for the CBSE Class 10 board examinations.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 28, 2021 04:52 pm

