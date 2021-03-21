English
CBSE Board exams 2021 | Class 10, 12 students can now appear for improvement exam in same year

The changes have been introduced in accordance with the National Education Policy which aims to make exams low stake. The NEP had suggested that Class 10 and 12 board students be given more than one opportunity to score well.

Moneycontrol News
March 21, 2021 / 10:34 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notification on March 21 stating that CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board students, who will appear for the 2021 CBSE boards, will get a chance to appear for improvement exams and upgrade their performance in the same academic year.

Earlier, CBSE board students had to wait for a whole year before they could appear for improvement exams. But now Class 10 and 12 students will get to take the exam in the same academic year. However, this will be restricted to only one subject, the CBSE notification stated.

The changes have been introduced in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) which aims to make exams low stake. The NEP had suggested that Class 10 and 12 board students be given more than one opportunity to score well.

In line with the NEP recommendations, CBSE students will now enjoy the following benefits:

Class 10th and 12th board students will get the opportunity to upgrade their scores in one subject in the Compartment Examination, which will be conducted right after the main board examinations end.

-Better of the two marks obtained by a CBSE student in a particular subject will be considered by the education board while preparing the marksheet.

The CBSE circular read: “This permission will be made available to the candidates appearing in 2021 examination and if they wish to improve their performance in any one subject, they may again apply in the Compartment Examination for appearing to improve their performance.”

Notably, for students who want to take a retest for more than one subject, previous rules would apply. Meaning, they would have to wait to write the exams with the next batch of students.

The new rules will come into effect from the 2021 CBSE board exams, which are scheduled to begin in May.
