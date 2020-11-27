PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education minister seeks suggestions for conducting exams; check details here

A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted after a high-level review meeting

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on November 26 announced a campaign to seek suggestions from parents, teachers, and students on how to conduct exams for the next academic year.

"A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year," the education minister tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

The minister further announced that, "NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards." 

Close
"A seminal decision was also made during the meeting that engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs & NITs are being shortlisted for the same," the minister added. 

related news

These announcements come at a time when students are awaiting dates for various exams next year, like the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) which usually takes place in January, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

As per a recent ZEE Business report, CBSE class 12 practical examinations will be conducted from January 1, 2021 to February 8, 2021. The board, however, has clearly stated that these are tentative dates and the exact dates for the practical exams will be announced soon, it said.

According to the report, the CBSE will announce the exact dates of class 12 practical exams through another official notification.

Also Read: Your 2021 board exams could be postponed. Here’s why


Meanwhile, the CBSE on its official website has released the sample papers and marking schemes for the upcoming Class 10, 12 exams. The students can CBSE official website—cbseacademic.in. In order to give student a gist of the exams, the CBSE has released a new question paper design and the evaluation scheme.


As per the new marking scheme released by the CBSE, it shows students step-wise marking scheme which will be used by evaluators. It also showcases the right way to answer the questions keeping them concise and informative.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #CBSE Board Exam #Current Affairs #Education Ministry #India #Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.