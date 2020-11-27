CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education minister seeks suggestions for conducting exams; check details here

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on November 26 announced a campaign to seek suggestions from parents, teachers, and students on how to conduct exams for the next academic year.

"A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year," the education minister tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

The minister further announced that, "NTA will come out with the syllabus for competitive exams after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards."

"A seminal decision was also made during the meeting that engineering courses imparting

education

in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IITs & NITs are being shortlisted for the same," the minister added.



These announcements come at a time when students are awaiting dates for various exams next year, like the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) which usually takes place in January, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

As per a recent ZEE Business report, CBSE class 12 practical examinations will be conducted from January 1, 2021 to February 8, 2021. The board, however, has clearly stated that these are tentative dates and the exact dates for the practical exams will be announced soon, it said.

According to the report, the CBSE will announce the exact dates of class 12 practical exams through another official notification.

