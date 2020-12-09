CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 date sheet, syllabus, admit card and other details

Representational image

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 are now confirmed to be conducted in written mode only. CBSE date sheet 2021 for both the class 10 and 12 board exams is likely to to be released this week, according to a report by India.com.

The Class 10 and 12 admit card will also be released soon after the date sheet is out. As per reports, CBSE date sheet for 12th practical examinations is tentatively set from January 1 to February 8, 2021.

The board used to issue admit card to the students through school, but this year it will be released online as is done for private students. So, schools will generate a user ID and password for each student and release the admit card with digital signatures of the principal/authorised person.

Meanwhile, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said as of now the board has no plans to delay the board exam 2021 and it will be held in February-March as usual. He further said that this year there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year due to the COVID-19 situation and academic loss.

India.com has also reported that students have been demanding to postpone or cancel of the exams due to COVID-19 pandemic but board secretary Anurag Tripathi asserted that the CBSE will soon reveal plans on how it will do the test assessments.



