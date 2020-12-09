PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 date sheet, syllabus, admit card and other details

Check when CBSE date sheet 2021, admit card and syllabus for both Class 10 and 12 are likely to be out

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:47 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image


CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 are now confirmed to be conducted in written mode only.  CBSE date sheet 2021 for both the class 10 and 12 board exams is likely to to be released this week, according to a report by India.com.

The Class 10 and 12 admit card will also be released soon after the date sheet is out. As per reports, CBSE date sheet for 12th practical examinations is tentatively set from January 1 to February 8, 2021.

Also Read: CBSE says board exams to be conducted in written mode only with all COVID-19 protocols in place

The board used to issue admit card to the students through school, but this year it will be released online as is done for private students. So, schools will generate a user ID and password for each student and release the admit card with digital signatures of the principal/authorised person.

Meanwhile, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said as of now the board has no plans to delay the board exam 2021 and it will be held in February-March as usual. He further said that this year there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year due to the COVID-19 situation and academic loss.

Close

Related stories

India.com has also reported that students have been demanding to postpone or cancel of the exams due to COVID-19 pandemic but board secretary Anurag Tripathi asserted that the CBSE will soon reveal plans on how it will do the test assessments.

Recently, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently posted on Twitter regarding the live session on December 10 where it will talk about CBSE Board Exam 2021.
Meanwhile, the registration process for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 private students ends of December 9 on the board's official website cbse.nic.in. The registration process for the private students started from October 24 and the last date was November 21.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CBSE #CBSE Board Exams 2021 #Current Affairs #education #India
first published: Dec 9, 2020 02:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.