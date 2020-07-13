App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 12th Result 2020 pass percentage rises to 88.78%; no merit list this year

CBSE result 2020: Students can check their CBSE 12th Result 2020 at cbseresults.nic.in, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

CBSE result 2020 Class 12 was just declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its websites. This year the pass percentage is higher with an increase of 5.38 percent to 88.78 percent. Last year, the overall passing percentage was 83.40. Girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 examination recording a 5.96 percent higher pass percentage than boys. The passing percentage of boys is 86.19, while that of girls is 92.15.

CBSE result 2020 | List of websites, apps to check CBSE 10th, 12th results

The number of students who scored above 95 percent is 3,86,86 while a total of 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90 percent.

Close

CBSE will not announce the merit list for the class 12 examination.

As students may not be able to go to schools to check their results this year, they can check their results online on the Board’s official websites. Alternatively, CBSE will also provide the results through SMS and on various other apps.

Follow live updates of the CBSE 12th result 2020 here
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 01:51 pm

#CBSE #CBSE result 2020 #India

