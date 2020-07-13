App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE 12th result 2020 | Meet topper Tushar Singh who scored 100% marks without tuitions

The CBSE Class 12th topper, Delhi boy Tushar Singh made sure he took mock tests and solved sample papers to prepare for the board exams

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The highlight of the CBSE result 2020 class 12, which was declared on July 13, is that the topper Tushar Singh secured full marks in his board exams without taking any tuitions. The CBSE 12th Humanities student from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr, who got 500 out of 500 in his board exams, studied for seven hours a day.

A whopping 38,686 students scored above 95 percent in the CBSE 12th class 2020. The topper Tushar Singh who is currently making the idea of getting the perfect score look easy wants to take up History honours at Delhi University and become an IAS officer, reported India Today.

Unlike most students chasing the ranks, he did not try to stay away from his cell phone, nor did he stop having fun altogether to bury his nose in the textbooks.

Close

Discussing his CBSE board exam preparation routine, Singh said: “I did not follow any strict routine while studying. I just studied around seven hours a day. I was on Instagram and social media all through the board exams. I also used to watch TV at times for a break from studies. “I didn’t take any tuitions for the CBSE 12th board exams. I did take tuitions in class 11, but in class 12, I got my doubts solved from my schoolteachers only.”

related news

However, the CBSE Class 12th topper made sure he took mock tests and solved sample papers from Arihant and Oswaal to prepare for the board exams.

Commenting on the education boards awarding full marks to students on language papers, Singh said it is not fair to give a perfect score to students in literature as it would imply that there is a “best way to write it” despite the nature of the papers being subjective. He said, CBSE can give full marks in subjects like History or Geography, which are based on facts, but it “should not be awarding full marks in English or any of the language papers.”
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #board exams 2020 #CBSE 12th Result 2020 #CBSE Class XII Board examination results

