you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI's Verma, Asthana divested of powers; Nageshwar Rao takes interim charge

Verma and Asthana, who have levelled bribery allegations against each other, are involved in an open fight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the widening rift in the Central Bureau Investigation's (CBI) top brass, Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been divested of their powers, according to a report by News18.

CBI Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao has been asked to take charge of the investigation agency in the interim. Sources told News18 that the offices of both Verma and Asthana have been sealed till the case is resolved.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Rao will "look after the duties and functions of Director CBI and shall take over the duties and functions with immediate effect."

It was earlier reported that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had summoned Verma and Asthana to try and end to the open fight between the two top officials.

Both officials have levelled allegations of bribery against each other.

On October 22, the CBI had raided its own headquarters in the case involving bribery charges against Asthana.

The investigative agency had also arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar in connection with bribery allegations involving Asthana.

The probe agency has claimed that Kumar was part of an extortion racket being run in the garb of investigation.

Also read: CBI books its second in command: Here’s what the case is about

The Delhi High Court on October 23 directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against Asthana, who has challenged the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him.

Officials on October 21 said that the agency, in an unprecedented move, had booked its Special Director for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to Rs 2 crore.

The first information report (FIR) against Asthana, filed on October 15, alleged that Asthana received bribes from a middleman named Manoj Prasad.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:12 am

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India

