CBI's key responsibility is to free India from corruption: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice.

Corruption is the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice and the CBI's key responsibility is to free India from it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister stressed that his government does not lack the political will to fight corruption. The desire of the country and its citizens, he added, is that no corrupt person should be spared.

"Corruption is not just a small crime. It snatches the rights of the poor and that lead to the birth of many criminals," Modi said.

The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," he said.